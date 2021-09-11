Chicago Mather engulfs Chicago Schurz in flames 46-12

Chicago Mather rolled past Chicago Schurz for a comfortable 46-12 victory during this Illinois football game. .
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Rangers and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.
Recently on August 27 , Chicago Schurz squared up on Norridge Ridgewood in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.