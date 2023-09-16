Chicago Mather dominated Chicago Lake View 28-7 on Sept. 16 in Illinois football.

Chicago Mather opened with a 28-7 advantage over Chicago Lake View through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather played in a 18-12 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.