Chicago Mather blanks Chicago Lake View in shutout performance 48-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Chicago Mather blank Chicago Lake View 48-0 at Chicago Mather High on October 16 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 2 , Chicago Lake View squared up on Chicago Schurz in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rangers a 48-0 lead over the Wildcats.

The Rangers' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

