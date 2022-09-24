 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mather barely gives Chicago Steinmetz a chance in blowout victory 32-8

Fast and furious, Chicago Mather took charge from the start to knock back Chicago Steinmetz and eventually earn a 32-8 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Mather opened with a 32-8 advantage over Chicago Steinmetz through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on September 16 , Chicago Steinmetz squared off with Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science in a football game . Click here for a recap

