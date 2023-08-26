A suffocating defense helped Chicago Mather handle Chicago Curie 28-0 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Chicago Mather took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Chicago Curie after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.