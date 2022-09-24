Chicago Marshall prevails over Chicago Kelly 56-12

Chicago Marshall dismissed Chicago Kelly by a 56-12 count on September 24 in Illinois football.
In recent action on September 10, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Collins on September 10 at Chicago Kelly High School. For a full recap, click here.
