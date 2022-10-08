Chicago Marshall outclasses Chicago Phoenix Military 52-42

Chicago Marshall handed Chicago Phoenix Military a tough 52-42 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Marshall faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Orr on September 29 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
