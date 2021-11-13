Chicago Marist takes victory lap over Glenview Glenbrook South 51-21

 Skip to main content
Chicago Marist's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Glenview Glenbrook South during a 51-21 blowout at Glenview Glenbrook South High on November 13 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Marist moved in front of Glenview Glenbrook South 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Marist fought to a 37-7 halftime margin at Glenview Glenbrook South's expense.

Chicago Marist and Glenview Glenbrook South were engaged in a huge affair at 51-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on October 29 , Chicago Marist squared up on Lombard Glenbard East in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

