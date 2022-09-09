Chicago Marist takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat La Grange Park Nazareth 31-3

There was no tuning necessary, Chicago Marist opened in perfect harmony while drumming La Grange Park Nazareth with a strong start during this Illinois football game.
Chicago Marist pulled in front of La Grange Park Nazareth 17-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 24-3 lead over the Roadrunners at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Red Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, Chicago Marist and La Grange Park Nazareth faced off on September 10, 2021 at Chicago Marist High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
