Chicago Marist stomps past Lombard Montini 34-0

Chicago Marist unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Lombard Montini in a 34-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Chicago Marist darted in front of Lombard Montini 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Hawks' offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

The Red Hawks' reign showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

