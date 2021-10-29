Chicago Marist stomps past Lombard Glenbard East 42-0

 Skip to main content
Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Marist on Friday as it blanked Lombard Glenbard East 42-0 on October 29 in Illinois football action.

The Red Hawks made the first move by forging a 35-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Chicago Marist roared in front of Lombard Glenbard East 42-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

