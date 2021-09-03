 Skip to main content
Chicago Marist sets a fast pace to trip Oak Lawn Richards 45-7

Chicago Marist stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 45-7 win over Oak Lawn Richards in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.

Chicago Marist's force showed as it carried a 45-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Red Hawks opened with a 24-7 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

