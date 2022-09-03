Chicago Marist scores early, pulls away from Oak Lawn Richards 49-6

Chicago Marist wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 49-6 victory over Oak Lawn Richards during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Oak Lawn Richards faced off on September 3, 2021 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.
