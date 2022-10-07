Chicago Marist rains down on Lombard Montini 37-7

Chicago Marist painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Lombard Montini's defense for a 37-7 win during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Lombard Montini squared off with October 8, 2021 at Chicago Marist High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Marist took on Aurora Marmion on September 23 at Chicago Marist High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.