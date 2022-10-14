Chicago Marist pushes over Mundelein Carmel Catholic 44-30

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Marist trumped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 44-30 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Chicago Marist jumped in front of Mundelein Carmel Catholic 15-7 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Red Hawks outscored the Corsairs 29-23 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Marist faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Mundelein Carmel Catholic took on Chicago St Patrick on September 30 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For more, click here.
