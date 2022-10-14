Chicago Marist pushes over Mundelein Carmel Catholic 44-30

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Marist trumped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 44-30 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Chicago Marist jumped in front of Mundelein Carmel Catholic 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Red Hawks outscored the Corsairs 29-23 in the final quarter.

