Chicago Marist overpowers Aurora Marmion in thorough beating 37-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Marist's 37-14 throttling of Aurora Marmion at Aurora Marmion Academy on September 24 in Illinois football action.
Chicago Marist opened a slim 14-0 gap over Aurora Marmion at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Chicago Marist squared up on La Grange Park Nazareth in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
