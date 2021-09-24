Chicago Marist overpowers Aurora Marmion in thorough beating 37-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Marist's 37-14 throttling of Aurora Marmion at Aurora Marmion Academy on September 24 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.