Chicago Marist outclasses Chicago Brother Rice 34-16

Chicago Marist put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Brother Rice 34-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Crusaders took a 10-7 lead over the Red Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.
Chicago Marist broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-16 lead over Chicago Brother Rice.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
