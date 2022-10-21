Chicago Marist outclasses Chicago Brother Rice 34-16

Chicago Marist put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Brother Rice 34-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Crusaders took a 10-7 lead over the Red Hawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Marist broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-16 lead over Chicago Brother Rice.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.