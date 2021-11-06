Chicago Marist explodes on South Elgin 30-7

Chicago Marist showered the scoreboard with points to drown South Elgin 30-7 in Illinois high school football action on November 6.

Tough to find an edge early, the Red Hawks and the Storm fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Chicago Marist's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over South Elgin at the intermission.

The Red Hawks' position showed as they carried a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

