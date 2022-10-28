 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Marist blazes early victory trail over Naperville North 42-28

Chicago Marist wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 42-28 victory over Naperville North in Illinois high school football on October 28.

Chicago Marist darted in front of Naperville North 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Chicago Marist and Naperville North each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-28.

Recently on October 14, Chicago Marist squared off with Mundelein Carmel Catholic in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

