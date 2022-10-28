Chicago Marist blazes early victory trail over Naperville North 42-28

Chicago Marist wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 42-28 victory over Naperville North in Illinois high school football on October 28.

Chicago Marist darted in front of Naperville North 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Chicago Marist and Naperville North each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-28.

