Chicago Little Village grabbed a 28-12 victory at the expense of Chicago Fenger at Chicago Fenger High on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Julian.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.