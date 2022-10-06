Chicago Lincoln Park escapes close call with Chicago Al Raby 18-12

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Lincoln Park chalked up in tripping Chicago Al Raby 18-12 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Al Raby faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on September 23 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
