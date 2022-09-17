Chicago Lincoln Park dispatches Chicago Payton College Prep 19-7

Chicago Lincoln Park trucked Chicago Payton College Prep on the road to a 19-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

The Grizzlies took a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 19-7 scoring margin.

