Chicago Leo smacks Harvey Thornton Township in shutout victory 22-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Leo as it controlled Harvey Thornton Township's offense 22-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Chicago Leo High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Leo thundered in front of Harvey Thornton Township 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.