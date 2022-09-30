Chicago Leo smacks Harvey Thornton Township in shutout victory 22-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Leo as it controlled Harvey Thornton Township's offense 22-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Chicago Leo High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Leo thundered in front of Harvey Thornton Township 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 16, Chicago Leo squared off with Chicago DePaul College Prep in a football game . For more, click here.

