Chicago Leo mows down Chicago Bulls College Prep 45-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Leo turned out the lights on Chicago Bulls College Prep 45-6 in Illinois high school football action on August 28.

The Lions' command showed as they carried a 45-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' offense struck to a 26-0 lead over the Bulls at the intermission.

The Lions opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Bulls through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.