Chicago Leo mows down Chicago Bulls College Prep 45-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Leo turned out the lights on Chicago Bulls College Prep 45-6 in Illinois high school football action on August 28.

The Lions' command showed as they carried a 45-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' offense struck to a 26-0 lead over the Bulls at the intermission.

The Lions opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Bulls through the first quarter.

