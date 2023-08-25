Chicago Leo posted a narrow 20-19 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Kankakee Bishop McNamara, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Chicago Leo through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 14-13 lead over the Fightin' Irish at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Lions and the Fightin' Irish each scored in the final quarter.

