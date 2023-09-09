Chicago Lane Tech eventually beat Chicago Hyde Park 32-14 on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.
Chicago Lane Tech moved in front of Chicago Hyde Park 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Champions' offense thundered in front for a 26-6 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Hyde Park were both scoreless.
The Thunderbirds rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Champions prevailed.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Lane Tech took on Northbrook Glenbrook North on Aug. 26 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.