Chicago Lane Tech eventually beat Chicago Hyde Park 32-14 on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Chicago Lane Tech moved in front of Chicago Hyde Park 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Champions' offense thundered in front for a 26-6 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Hyde Park were both scoreless.

The Thunderbirds rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Champions prevailed.

