Chicago Lane Tech rains down on Chicago Westinghouse 26-6

No quarter was granted as Chicago Lane Tech blunted Chicago Westinghouse's plans 26-6 in Illinois high school football on October 15.

The Indians opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

The Indians' domination showed as they carried a 26-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.