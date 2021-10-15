Chicago Lane Tech rains down on Chicago Westinghouse 26-6

No quarter was granted as Chicago Lane Tech blunted Chicago Westinghouse's plans 26-6 in Illinois high school football on October 15.
The Indians opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Indians' domination showed as they carried a 26-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 1, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Lincoln Park on October 2 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.