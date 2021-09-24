 Skip to main content
Chicago Lane Tech pushes the mute button on Chicago Curie 27-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Lane Tech on Friday as it blanked Chicago Curie 27-0 in Illinois high school football on September 24.

Chicago Lane Tech's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Chicago Curie at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

In recent action on September 10, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Curie took on Chicago Simeon on September 11 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

