Chicago Lane Tech pushes the mute button on Chicago Curie 27-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Lane Tech on Friday as it blanked Chicago Curie 27-0 in Illinois high school football on September 24.
Chicago Lane Tech's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Chicago Curie at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
