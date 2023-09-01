Chicago Lane Tech grabbed a 14-3 victory at the expense of Lansing T.F. South in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Lansing T.F. South and Chicago Lane Tech faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Lansing T.F. South High School.

