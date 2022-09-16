Chicago Lane Tech narrowly edges Chicago Taft in tight triumph 16-7

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Lane Tech passed in a 16-7 victory at Chicago Taft's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
