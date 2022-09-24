 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Lane Tech escapes close call with Chicago Whitney Young 24-15

  • 0

Chicago Lane Tech weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 24-15 victory against Chicago Whitney Young in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Lane Tech faced off on September 10, 2021 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 10, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Hubbard on September 10 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News