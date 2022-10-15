Chicago Lane Tech escapes close call with Chicago Westinghouse 28-24

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Lane Tech wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-24 over Chicago Westinghouse in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
The Warriors took an 18-14 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Indians rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.
