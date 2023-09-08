Defense dominated as Chicago Lake View pitched a 10-0 shutout of Chicago Von Steuben in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
Last season, Chicago Lake View and Chicago Von Steuben faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Von Steuben took on Burbank St Laurence on Aug. 25 at Burbank St Laurence High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.