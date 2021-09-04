Chicago King pushes over Chicago Lincoln Park 26-14

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago King trumped Chicago Lincoln Park 26-14 at Chicago King High on September 4 in Illinois football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on August 27, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Amundsen on August 27 at Chicago Amundsen High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.