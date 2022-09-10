Chicago King baffles Chicago Agricultural Science 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago King as it controlled Chicago Agricultural Science's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

