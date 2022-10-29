Chicago Kenwood tells Chicago Perspectives Co-Op "No Soup For You" in shutout 58-0

Chicago Kenwood unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op in a 58-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

