Chicago Kenwood takes a toll on Chicago Lane Tech 27-9

Chicago Kenwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Lane Tech 27-9 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Lane Tech both had the scoreboard blinking in a 27-9 knot.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
Chicago Kenwood's offense stormed to a 21-3 lead over Chicago Lane Tech at the intermission.
Chicago Kenwood moved in front of Chicago Lane Tech 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
