Chicago Kenwood stops Bradley-Bourbonnais in snug affair 14-10

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Kenwood's locker room after a trying 14-10 test with Bradley-Bourbonnais for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

The Boilermakers took a 10-7 lead over the Broncos heading to the halftime locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Broncos were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

