Chicago Kenwood recorded a big victory over Chicago Simeon 48-12 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 16.

Chicago Kenwood darted in front of Chicago Simeon 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Broncos' offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.

Chicago Kenwood breathed fire to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Simeon faced off against Sycamore and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago St Rita on Sept. 1 at Chicago St Rita High School.

