Chicago Kenwood blanks Chicago Brooks College Prep 44-0

Chicago Kenwood sent Chicago Brooks College Prep home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 44-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 16, Chicago Kenwood squared off with Chicago Hubbard in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.