A suffocating defense helped Chicago Kennedy handle Chicago Little Village 14-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Bowen on Aug. 26 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus.

