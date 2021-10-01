Chicago Kelly delivers smashing punch early to dump Chicago Gage Park 54-6

Chicago Kelly's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Gage Park 54-6 at Chicago Gage Park High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

