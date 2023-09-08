Chicago Julian topped Chicago Bowen 22-20 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Fenger on Aug. 25 at Chicago Julian High School.
