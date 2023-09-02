Chicago Johnson handled Chicago King 46-6 in an impressive showing at Chicago Johnson College Prep on Sept. 2 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Johnson faced off against Blue Island Eisenhower and Chicago King took on Chicago Perspectives on Aug. 25 at Chicago Perspectives Charter High School.
