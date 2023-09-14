Defense dominated as Chicago Johnson pitched a 46-0 shutout of Chicago Solorio for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 14.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Johnson took on Chicago King on Sept. 2 at Chicago Johnson College Prep.
