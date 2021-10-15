Chicago ITW David Speer escapes close call with Chicago Rauner College Prep 14-12

Chicago ITW David Speer upended Chicago Rauner College Prep for a narrow 14-12 victory at Chicago Rauner College Prep on October 15 in Illinois football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Recently on October 2 , Chicago ITW David Speer squared up on Chicago Steinmetz in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.