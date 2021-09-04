 Skip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park deals goose eggs to Chicago Vocational in verdict 40-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Chicago Hyde Park blank Chicago Vocational 40-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago Hyde Park squared up on Chicago Dyett in a football game . For more, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

