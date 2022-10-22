Chicago Hyde Park claims close encounter of the winning kind over Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 14-8

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Hyde Park had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 14-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Richards Career and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville took on Chicago Dunbar on October 14 at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.