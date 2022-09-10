 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hope spins away from trouble to top Quincy Notre Dame 33-14

Chicago Hope saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Quincy Notre Dame 33-14 at Quincy Notre Dame High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Quincy Notre Dame authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Chicago Hope at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders took a 7-6 lead over the Eagles heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Hope broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 19-7 in the last stanza.

