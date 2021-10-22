Chicago Hope smashes through Chicago Christ the King 48-8

Chicago Hope's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-8 win over Chicago Christ the King in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.